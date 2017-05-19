Teacher files lawsuit alleging she was threatened after reporting concerns to state agency

A white Cirrus Academy teacher has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging she suffered pay discrimination, harassment and physical threats because of her race and was retaliated against after she reported concerns about the school to the Georgia Department of Education.
The suit, filed by special education teacher Diana R. Humble, names Cirrus Education Group Inc. as the sole defendant.
Cirrus CEO Ashanti Johnson referred comment to the school’s lawyers Friday morning. Messages left for the lawyers weren’t immediately returned.
According to the lawsuit:
Humble was hired at the Pio Nono Avenue charter school in July 2016 and was one of about seven white employees at the beginning of the 2016 school year. The majority of the administration, faculty and staff are black — including all of Humble’s supervisors.
Humble and two other white educators received “the brunt” of the disparate treatment, harassment and retaliation, Humble contends.
She alleges she and her white coworkers were treated differently than black teachers and employees.
For example, unlike other teachers, Humble and another white educator were provided little to no start-up furniture or done by supplies for their classrooms, Humble initially didn’t have a planning period and Humble was assigned many additional assignments other than the duties assigned to her position.
Humble, two other white teachers were “written up” for actions considered acceptable when done by their black co-workers, Humble argues.
Humble contends Jackson, the school’s superintendent “largely ignored” and stopped speaking to her in November. Jackson is black.
Comparing her salary to figures the school provided to the Georgia Department of Education, Humble alleges her annual salary was $5,000 to $10,000 less than black employees at the school in similar positions who had less experience, education or certifications.
In November, Humble began receiving “frequent anonymous” text messages “littered with profanity, racial epithets” and threats of physical violence. Two other white educators received similar messages.
While the identity of the message sender remains unknown, the content and pictures in the messages indicate they were sent by a Cirrus Academy employee.
In late December, Humble received an email “which appeared to be from” Jackson that suggested she resign and not “underestimate” her “power and abilities,” she alleges.
Humble contends the school asked the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the messages but failed to take prompt and “appropriate corrective action” to stop the harassment.
Soon after her hiring Humble began raising concerns with her supervisors about the school’s compliance with state and federal requirements for special education and she later reported her concerns to the Georgia Department of Education.
She alleges her supervisors threatened and warned her not to contact the state agency and that the “hostility and retaliation” she experienced from her supervisors increased after she contacted the agency.
In January, Humble and two colleagues filed a third-party complaint with the Georgia Department of Education under the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act, raising concerns about the implementation of an individualized education program and an individualized education program team.
On April 4, the state agency issued a determination that the school was not in compliance in regard to implementation of the program and team, according to the lawsuit.
Due to harassment, threats of physical violence and medical advice Humble has been on unpaid leave since January 2017.
She filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Jan. 26.
Humble is seeking $50,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, plus other damages in the form of front pay that would include pay raises, the value of benefits and other compensation.
Writer Andrea Honaker contributed to this report.
Amy Leigh Womack
