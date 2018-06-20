Woman arrested in stabbing of Warner Robins man

A Warner Robins woman is in custody in the stabbing of a 48-year-old man Tuesday.

Ebony Leshae Stimage, around 30 years old, was booked into the Houston County Detention Center just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Assistant police chief John Wagner confirmed that Stimage is accused of stabbing a man she lived with.

His identity has not yet been released.

Stimage is charged with aggravated assault in the incident which happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the home she reportedly shared with the victim at 1104 Green Street, which is between Northside Drive and North Houston Road.

Warner Robins police expect to release more details Wednesday morning.

