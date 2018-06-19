Wounded Warner Robins man tells police a woman he lives with stabbed him

A man was wounded in the head and chest when Warner Robins police found him Tuesday afternoon at a house on the north side of town.
The 48-year-old told officers that a woman he lives with stabbed him with a knife and left the house, according to a news release from Warner Robins police.
The man, who was not named in the news release, was taken to Houston Medical Center to be treated and is in stable condition.
"Specific information will not be released until further interviews can be conducted," the news release said.
The house at 1104 Green Street is owned by Melisha A. Ballinger, according to Houston County Tax Assessors records.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME or call police at 478-302-5380.
