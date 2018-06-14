Miami brothers charged with taking ex-baseball pitcher Kevin Brown's mail

A 15-year-old and a man from Miami were charged late Wednesday with theft and forgery after former major league baseball pitcher Kevin Brown reportedly held them at gunpoint after allegedly catching them taking his mail.
Jeremy Carlton Brown Jr., 30, and his little brother, are each charged with three counts of theft by taking and one count of forgery, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday. The brothers are of no relation to Kevin Brown.
Jeremy Brown, who is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, was released early Thursday on a $4,450 bond, records show.
A lengthy interview with investigators revealed that the brothers committed several thefts, the news release said. Deputies recovered more than $3,.000 in cash and more than $16,000 in checks belonging to other people.
The 15-year-old was "turned over to DFACS until a family member could be contacted," the news release said.
Kevin Brown played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees during his career.
