Ex-major league pitcher catches alleged mail thieves in action, deputies say

After several reports of stolen mail in a north Macon neighborhood, former major league pitcher Kevin Brown hid in a neighbor's yard and waited on the thieves to strike again.
A 15-year-old and another man were arrested Wednesday afternoon outside of Brown's multimillion-dollar home off Rivoli Downs. The mailbox was ajar as the baseball star explained the situation to four Bibb County sheriff's deputies.
Brown, who played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees during his career, caught the two men and held them at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to officers at the scene.
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Thursday's Telegraph.
Comments