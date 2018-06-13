Retired big league pitcher Kevin Brown, left, talks with Bibb County Sheriff's deputies at his north Macon estate where he was said to have drawn a gun on two people he said were stealing mail.
Ex-major league pitcher catches alleged mail thieves in action, deputies say

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

June 13, 2018 03:49 PM

Macon, GA

After several reports of stolen mail in a north Macon neighborhood, former major league pitcher Kevin Brown hid in a neighbor's yard and waited on the thieves to strike again.

A 15-year-old and another man were arrested Wednesday afternoon outside of Brown's multimillion-dollar home off Rivoli Downs. The mailbox was ajar as the baseball star explained the situation to four Bibb County sheriff's deputies.

Brown, who played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees during his career, caught the two men and held them at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to officers at the scene.

