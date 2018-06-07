Cops killed a robbery suspect. His alleged accomplice is charged with murder, police say

A woman who authorities say helped a man rob a store before he was shot dead by police is now charged in his murder.
India JaQuary Whitson, 36, is also charged in the June 2 armed robbery at the Circle K gas station at the corner of Pierce Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Whitson drove 39-year-old Shamir Deangelo Terry to the gas station and gave him the gun he used in the stickup late that night, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry, who fired a shot inside the store when he became frustrated with an employee, was shot with a stun gun as he fled toward Applebee’s next door, authorities said.
Terry, apparently unfazed by the stun gun, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, and two deputies shot him, according to the GBI.
The two deputies remained on paid administrative leave Thursday while the GBI continued investigating the incident.
A Crimestoppers tip led to Whitson’s arrest. She was booked in the Bibb County jail about 10:45 a.m., records show.
Authorities did not say what relationship Whitson had with Terry.
Whitson, listed as homeless in the jail booking site, is charged with Terry's murder because she "provided him with a firearm which he used in this incident" and because those "events led to his death during the commission of a felony," Sgt. Linda Howard said in an email to The Telegraph.
Whitson's last known address is in Warner Robins. In 2009, she was sentenced to 14 months in prison in a theft by receiving stolen property case in Houston County, records show. She also goes by the nickname "Nina," according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
