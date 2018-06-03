Armed robbery suspect shot dead by Bibb deputies

An armed robbery suspect was shot dead late Saturday by Bibb County deputies after he pulled a gun, according to the sheriff's office.
The robbery happened at about 11 p.m. at the Circle K at 2580 Riverside Drive, according to a release. A man entered the store, pointed a gun at an employee, and fired a shot when he became frustrated with the employee. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled toward Applebee's.
A deputy was driving through the Applebee's parking lot at that moment and was alerted to the robbery. He approached the suspect and a struggle ensued, the release stated. The struggle continued toward the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road, where another deputy arrived.
During the struggle the suspect was hit with a Taser. He pulled a handgun and was shot by the deputies, the release stated. The suspect, Shamir Deangelo Terry, 39, of Macon, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office is investigating the armed robbery while the GBI is investigating the shooting of the suspect. Anyone with information can called the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
