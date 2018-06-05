Houston County inmate surrenders ending all night manhunt in Perry

A massive manhunt ended with the surrender of an escaped jail inmate Tuesday morning in northeast Perry.
Shane Saip, 38, was taken back into custody just before 11 a.m. near Mossland Drive and Ga. 127, across from Houston Lake Baptist Church.
Authorities received several tips from the public and learned Saip was hiding in a barn not far from Houston Lake Country Club.
"He came out, gave up and no injuries to anyone involved," Houston County sheriff's Maj. Alan Everidge told the media after Saip was in custody.
Saip had been arrested with his girlfriend about a month earlier for multiple burglaries in Houston, Twiggs and Wilcox counties.
Prior to him being caught Tuesday morning, he was last seen in the area near the Oliver Place apartments, Everidge said early Tuesday.
Another inmate who fled with him, Willie Ames Driver IV, 24, was found after 10 p.m. Monday after asking to use a resident's phone at the complex, Everidge said.
Driver was stripped down to his undergarments and socks and authorities had reason to believe Saip, too, was only wearing a T-shirt, boxers and socks but when he was recaptured, Saip was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, Everidge said.
"He was tired, cut up a little bit because he'd been through a lit of briers and bushes," said Everidge, who was up all night during the search.
A post-dawn search of woods near the apartment complex, which is not too far from the jail, located two green inmate jumpsuits and two pairs of boots, Everidge said.
Sheriff's deputies, K9 units and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter searched overnight near where two inmates ran away from the kitchen detail Monday night.
Saip, who was being held at the Houston County jail for the burglaries and a parole violation, is believed to have broken into someone's unit at the complex at 530 Gray Road, not far from the Houston County Detention Center behind the Houston County Superior Court building on Perry Parkway.
"Around 2 a.m., we received a call from a resident from the same complex," Everidge said. "The person we believe to be Mr. Saip had left, just prior to our arrival, through a window."
Saip allegedly broke into an occupied unit while no one was home, but no firearms were taken in the burglary, he said.
A woman lives at that residence and Everidge didn't think Saip took any over her clothes before fleeing, although it wasn't immediately clear how he got the shorts.
The escape happened just before 8 p.m. Monday, as Saip and Driver were escorted by a deputy to take trash to the dumpster after dinner, Everidge said.
"Some of the bags were extra heavy so they went around to the back of the dumpster instead of throwing them over the top," he said. "They took off on foot toward the woods behind the jail."
The dumpster is not within a fenced area.
After Driver was captured, Saip was believed to be in the woods around the apartment complex, which is not far from Houston Lake Road and Keith Drive.
Everidge said he continued to use the woods as cover overnight.
Officers set up a perimeter and after the sun came up, they searched the woods where they found the clothing.
Deputies went door-to-door looking for Saip, Everidge said.
Authorities believe Saip had "thought about the escape" beforehand, but it was not immediately clear if he collaborated in advance with Driver.
He will likely be charged with conspiracy to commit escape and more burglary charges, Everidge said.
Telegraph staffer Becky Purser contributed to this report.
