Warner Robins man arrested in rash of home burglaries in Middle Georgia, authorities say

A Warner Robins man has been arrested in connection with at least a dozen residential burglaries in Middle Georgia.
Shane Joe Saip, 38, was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of Arnold Boulevard after an investigation into a rash of burglaries in Houston, Twiggs and Wilcox counties, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office news release.
"We have had some burglaries that were similar in nature," Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland said Friday. "The method of entry were similar and the items taken were similar."
Saip forced his way in through a front or back door in most of the burglaries, kicking his way inside in some of the cases, Holland said.
A search of the Arnold Boulevard home found jewelry, clothing, electronics, a musical instrument, sports collectibles and firearms stolen from residences in those counties as well as in one Peach County burglary, Holland said.
Illegal narcotics were also seized in the search.
Saip has been linked to 12 residential burglaries from January to April of this year, the release said.
Saip is facing multiple burglary charges in all four counties, Holland said. Saip also faces methamphetamine possession, other drug and firearm charges, according to the release.
Saip was being held without bond Friday at the Houston County Detention Center.
Whether Saip was operating alone or with others remains under investigation, Holland said.
Additionally, Evelyn Louise Parker, 28, was also arrested at the Arnold Boulevard home on a probation violation, according to the release. She was on probation for a methamphetamine-possession conviction, Holland said.
Drug and theft by receiving stolen property charges are pending against Parker, the release said. Parker also was being held without bond Friday.
"Her involvement in this case is under investigation also," Holland said.
