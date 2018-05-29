Macon mother, son charged with murder

A Macon mother and her 22-year-old son were arrested Tuesday evening and charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend.
Sellers Cardell Bell Jr. and 42-year-old Annie Pearl Jones were arrested hours after Larry Antonio Harden had been shot multiple times.
Records show Bell lives at 3212 Hillcrest Ave., where Jones allegedly found 45-year-old Harden wounded in the chest and arm about 2 a.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier news release.
In a later news release, it said "it was determined that there was an altercation" among the three and that Harden was shot during the incident.
Harden was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, about 2:30 a.m.
Bell also was charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon and violation of probation.
Bell was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of a 2013 burglary on Selma Place, according to Bibb County Superior Court records.
