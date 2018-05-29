Shooting victim dies in Macon's 18th homicide of 2018

A Macon man died early Tuesday in Bibb County's 18th homicide of 2018.

Larry Harden was shot "multiple times" at 3212 Hillcrest Ave. at about 2 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Harden was taken by friends to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead before 2:30 a.m., Jones said.

"Unfortunately that's the 18th homicide of the year. Absolutely amazing. Eighteen in less than five months," Jones said.

He called for the community to take action to "put the guns down, stop the violence, pray for our community."

"It's depressing. It's disturbing," Jones said of the number of killings this year.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting at the scene.

