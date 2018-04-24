Ga. woman guilty of Facebook threat to bomb ‘every little face’ at day care center

The comment posted on a day care center’s Facebook page last April was as alarming as it was callous: “blah, blah, blah, (expletive) all of your comments because i … planted a bomb underground 3 months ago and i will blow up every little face in that center tomorrow … that’s a promise.”
As it turned out, Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, the woman who wrote it, worked at the center, a Child Care Network School on Northside Drive in north Macon.
On Monday in federal court here, she pleaded guilty to a charge of conveying false information and perpetrating a hoax. Bradley, 27, who had also been accused of threatening a drive-by shooting at the center, faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced this summer.
What may have compelled Bradley to threaten such violence wasn’t mentioned in her plea agreement. What was noted was how — and how swiftly — the authorities tracked her down.
Embedded in the post’s internet coding was a Facebook identification number, which investigators traced to a Gmail address and a Facebook page that belonged to someone going by the name “Love Jones.”
Further sleuthing tied that account to a cellphone number, which was linked to Bradley through a search of Georgia’s driver’s license database. Within about 48 hours or so, Bradley was arrested while she was at work at the day care center and taken to jail.
