Day care worker allegedly linked to bomb, drive-by shooting threats indicted

A Macon day care worker was indicted Wednesday on federal charges stemming from bomb threats against the day care center where she worked.
Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, 26, is charged with making interstate bomb threats, conveying false information and perpetuating a hoax and making threatening interstate communications, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified at a May 2 hearing that Bradley admitted making bomb threats at the Child Care Network on Northside Drive on April 19 and 24 and also making a threat that the center would be shot up in a drive-by shooting.
Deputies were called to the Northside Drive day care April 19 after the center’s director received a text message that a bomb was on the premises.
Bradley initially told authorities she’d seen a man throw a box over a fence. The box, which had wires and an attached microchip, later was found not to be a bomb.
On the night of April 24, a threat was posted to the center’s Facebook page, threatening that a bomb would “blow up every little face” at the center the following day.
Bradley remains in federal custody.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
