Parolee charged with killing two innocent bystanders in west Macon shootings

SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County Sheriff David Davis held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the departments response to the recent homicides and shootings in Macon. Davis held up an example of the weapons that deputies are seizing off the streets. Jason Vorhees

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the departments response to the recent homicides and shootings in Macon. Davis held up an example of the weapons that deputies are seizing off the streets. Jason Vorhees