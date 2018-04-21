Parolee charged with killing two innocent bystanders in west Macon shootings

A state parolee has been charged with murder in the shootings of two innocent bystanders caught up in an eruption of violence in Bibb County.
Devantae Lajerian Lundy, 23, is being held without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on two counts of felony murder in the shootings of Marlon Williams and Ann Kathleen Leonard on April 14 in west Macon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Williams, 44, was standing at a gaming machine at The Wash Pot at Anthony Road and Mason Street when a robber came inside to rob another man. Williams was shot dead in a spray of bullets as he was fleeing down Mason Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Leonard, a 75-year-old retired school teacher, was in her Vining Circle home when a bullet in the same eruption of gunfire traveled 315 yards from parallel Mason Street through the car port and a window to strike her dead in her kitchen.
Lundy was also charged with armed robbery of the other man inside the convenience store shortly before Willaims was shot, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
Lundy was arrested Friday on unrelated charges of possession of marijuana, hit-and-run and other traffic-related offenses and violation of parole, according to online jail records. The murder and robbery warrants were served on him later that day, according to the release.
Lundy was on parole on convictions of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
Authorities are taking steps to address the gun violence.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced Tuesday that the agency's Neighborhood Redemption Program will be concentrated in the Mason Street-area and surrounding neighborhoods. The Unionville neighborhood and Houston and Napier avenues are included in the targeted area.
Additionally, Middle Georgia law enforcement and prosecutors have relaunched Project Safe Neighborhoods, a. U.S. Department of Justice initiative to identify, arrest and federally prosecute violent offenders.
The initiative resulted in recent federal indictments against 11 people on gun-related and other charges, Charles Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said at a news conference Thursday.
Federal sentencing guidelines provide no provision for parole, Peeler said.
