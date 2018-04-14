Two dead, four others wounded in multiple overnight shootings in Bibb County

Two men are dead after multiple overnight shootings in Bibb County.
Four of the shootings occurred early Saturday and one late Friday night.
Marlon Jermaine Williams, 44, of Macon, was pronounced dead at the scene of a 2:30 a.m. shooting Saturday on Mason Street between Anthony Road and Carroll Street, according to a Bibb County sheriff's release.
Williams was found laying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest by deputies responding to a report of a person shot.
The shooter had already fled the scene and there was no suspect description.
About 90 minutes earlier, deputies responding to a similar report found Julius Baldwin, 44, of Macon, laying in the road in the 1500 block of Berkner Avenue. He'd been shot in the leg, with the bullet striking a main artery, according to a release.
Baldwin was taken by ambulance the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooter was wearing dark clothing, the release said.
At 2:30 a.m Saturday., Calvin Griffin, 35, was shot in the head at his apartment complex at 208 Chambers Cove Drive after he reportedly was kicking and turning knobs on apartment doors of Building 208. He was taken to the Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, according to a release.
Apartment occupants had called 911 to report that someone was trying to break in. Green allegedly kicked at one apartment and did not answer when asked by those inside who was at the door.
Green then kicked at a second apartment door, awakening 59-year-old Calvin Griffin.
Griffin asked, "Who is it?" Griffin also said, "Get away from my door."
"Green did not respond and continued to kick and pull on the door knob. Griffin then fired a shot through the door striking Green in the head," the release said.
At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men arguing at the Quick Serve gas station at 1106 Rocky Creek Road ended in them shooting each other, according to a release.
Clarence Clark, 22, was struck twice in the abdomen, and Malcom Darnell Houston, 22, was also struck in the abdomen. Clark was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. Houston was taken by ambulance. Both were listed in stable condition.
Friday night, Alvin Oliver, 60, of Macon, was shot in the left thigh while being robbed in the 2100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Oliver was taken to the Medical Center, where he was in stable condition after the 10 p.m. shooting..
The suspect was described a black man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. He was wearing jeans a mask and a red shirt.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments