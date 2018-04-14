Know where this man is? He's wanted in connection with Bibb County killing

A man is wanted in connection with one of two killings early Saturday in Bibb County.
Tirell Darnell Mitchell, 26, is wanted in connection with the slaying of 44-year-old old Jim Julius Baldwin, who was found in the road in the 1500 block of Berkner Avenue about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Mitchell was described as a person of interest in the release.
Baldwin had been shot in the leg, with the bullet striking a main artery, the release said.
Baldwin was taken by ambulance the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators were able to track down a witness and get a name, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Clay Williams said.
Saturday's two homicides bring the total number of homicides for Macon-Bibb County to 11 so far this year, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Anyone with information on Michrell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
