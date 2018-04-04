'Heartless' woman who shot Macon teen in supposed rock-hurling case is sent to prison

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 180 Cop Shop Podcast: Cursing preacher jailed Pause 90 Baby-starvation case 'tragic,' judge says 241 Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries 215 'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you' 114 He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say 236 Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store 25 East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance Know the warning signs 261 Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Elisabeth Cannon was sentenced to 20 years in the January 2017 shooting of 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. The teen survived but he is unable to speak. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph

Elisabeth Cannon was sentenced to 20 years in the January 2017 shooting of 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. The teen survived but he is unable to speak. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph