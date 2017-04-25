Mom: ‘She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:48 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 Pause 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 0:57 Both men were shot in the leg 0:36 Reward money in prison bus escape split 3 ways 4:13 Cop Shop Podcast: One man's priceless excuse when cops find drugs 1:01 Florida woman allegedly kidnapped, raped by Georgia couple recounts attack 2:49 Surveillance footage from Eagle Gun Range 2:14 'You always can challenge yourself to do better,' new DA says 2:17 Man charged in Macon killing has cancer, attorney says 1:36 Tree trimmers find body in Bloomfield Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

