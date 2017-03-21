Woman accused of shooting alleged rock-throwing teen indicted

A woman who contends she was terrorized by a group of rock-throwing teens was indicted Tuesday, accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy outside her Bloomfield Drive home.
Elizabeth Faye Cannon, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 16 shooting of Vernon Marcus Jr, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
The indictment alleges Cannon used a .38-caliber revolver to shoot Marcus in the head and to shoot at another person.
The document further alleges Cannon “did maliciously cause bodily harm” to Marcus, depriving him of the use of his legs and his ability to talk.
Cannon told The Telegraph Marcus and two other teens had been throwing rocks at her car and house for more than a week.
She said she called police about the teens and officers warned the boys not to walk near the house.
Cannon said she walked outside to check the pressure of the tires on her daughter’s car and saw rocks flying toward her and the house. She pulled a gun from her pocket and fired at the teens.
Bibb County deputies have said Marcus was with some friends when they heard several shots.
Marcus fell on the sidewalk, shot in the head, about 30 feet from Cannon’s driveway.
