'Chaos,' GBI agent says of Vienna shootout that killed man at Klub Money 'Easter bash'

A Dooly County family is grieving as the GBI examines evidence in a fatal shooting outside a Vienna nightclub holding an Easter party.
Freddie McKenzie Jr., 25, was shot to death in a barrage of gunfire early Sunday outside Klub Money, J.T. Ricketson, the GBI special agent in charge of the Perry investigative office, said Monday morning.
GBI crime scene technicians have recovered a lot of evidence within about a block and a half of the club, which used to be known Adam's Lounge, at 810 Mitchell St.
"There were multiple calibers that were fired and a number of shell casings and projectiles recovered," Ricketson said.
McKenzie is the only known victim in the homicide investigation involving Vienna police and Dooly County sheriff's deputies.
"I would have thought that with the number of guns and number of rounds fired that there would have been more injured," he said. "I'm sure that was chaos at 2:30 a.m."
According to an Instagram post, Skooly was performing live at an "Easter bash" at the club.
Ricketson told The Telegraph that some of the shooters have been identified, but the investigation is in its early stages.
No one has been arrested, and an autopsy was planned for later Monday.
