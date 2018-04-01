Man dead in shooting at midstate nightclub

A man was shot to death outside of a Vienna nightclub early Sunday.
The victim is a 25-year-old Dooly County man but his name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin, said J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the Perry GBI office.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. outside of Club Money, formerly known as Adam's Lounge.
Evidence at the scene indicated that several people were shooting.
"We have recovered multiple shell casings from multiple caliber weapons," Ricketson said. "We are still working our way through exactly what happened."
He said some of those shooting have been identified but no one had been charged as of Sunday evening. Despite the number of people involved, no other injuries were reported.
He said the Vienna Police Department and Dooly County Sheriff's Department are also involved in the investigation.
