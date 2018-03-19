Teen charged with aggravated assault in Houston Road shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Houston Road in Macon on Sunday night.
Byron resident Jeffrey Austin Burnette, 19, was charged with aggravated assault Monday morning. A 15-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a food store at 5421 Houston Road just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses said three white males fled the scene in a silver Honda car.
Burnette's family turned him in to the Byron Police Department around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, interviewed and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center around 2 a.m. Monday.
The victim is in critical but stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call 478-751-7500 or 1-877-68CRIME.
