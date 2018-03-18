Teen in critical condition after Houston Road shooting

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot on Houston Road late Sunday.
The incident happened at about 6:36 p.m. at 5421 Houston Road in the parking lot of a small food store, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old male had been shot.
Witnesses said three white males fled the scene shortly after the incident occurred. They were in a silver Honda car that was traveling south on Houston Road. One of the suspects was described as having blond hair, another had black hair and a third had short brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
