In July of 2017, Byron police Detective Melanie Bickford explained how authorities were trying to determine whether a gunman who shot a convenience store clerk at the Raceway on Ga. 49 early Sunday, July 16, 2017, had committed other crimes in the area. He was jailed Wednesday, March 14, 2018, and will be charged in the July 2017 and another robbery in June 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
In July of 2017, Byron police Detective Melanie Bickford explained how authorities were trying to determine whether a gunman who shot a convenience store clerk at the Raceway on Ga. 49 early Sunday, July 16, 2017, had committed other crimes in the area. He was jailed Wednesday, March 14, 2018, and will be charged in the July 2017 and another robbery in June 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

Alleged gunman caught months ago now finally faces charges in shooting of Byron clerk

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 15, 2018 10:15 AM

When a convenience store clerk was shot last summer, Byron police thought they had seen the gunman before.

The would-be robber likely was impatient with the 67-year-old woman behind the counter and fired a shot that hit her in the abdomen, Byron Police Sgt. Melanie Bickford told The Telegraph the day after the shooting.

"I think she was panicked and froze a little," Bickford said last summer.

The gunman ran off before getting any cash and left the clerk critically wounded.

Investigators were already trying to solve a June 26 holdup at the same store on Ga. 49 near Interstate 75 and quickly determined the same person probably committed both crimes.

Raheem Jamar Langley, 28, who has a Houston Road address in Macon, was arrested in Goldsboro, NC, shortly after the July 16 shooting but fought extradition, according to a Byron Police news release.

Investigators secured a governor's warrant for Langley's arrest, and he was finally booked into the Peach County jail on Wednesday.

Langley is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting and will face another count of armed robbery in the June stickup, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Bickford at 478-956-2493.

