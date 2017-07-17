Clerk shot, critically wounded in failed store robbery

An armed robber didn’t get any cash early Sunday, but critically wounded a 67-year-old clerk.
Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a gunman entered the Raceway at 237 North Ga. 49 in Byron and demanded money, according to a news release from the Byron Police Department.
The man had a gun pointed at the woman and fired a shot, striking her in the abdomen, according to the release.
He ran away without taking any money.
The gunman is described as a slender black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall. His face and head were covered during the attempted holdup.
The clerk, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.
She underwent surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit as of Monday morning, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call Byron police at 478-956-2493, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments