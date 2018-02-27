Accused killer jailed in Macon's latest homicide

A Macon man was arrested on a murder charge early Tuesday morning in Bibb County's latest homicide.
Carlos Xavier Leary Sr., 38, of Jean Street, was booked into the Bibb County jail nearly a week after a shooting on Ruben Drive, about a block from Pio Nono Avenue.
Leary is accused of killing Christopher "Cry" Battle who was found dead in his doorway last week, Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said.
Battle was shot on Ruben Drive late on Feb. 20, 2018, but was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.
His neighbors reported hearing gunshots before 11 p.m. on Feb. 20 and say they waited 45 minutes before a deputy arrived.
