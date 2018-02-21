As wounded man lay dying, his friends say they waited 90 minutes for a deputy

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:32 Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's Pause 3:04 Judge to kidnapper: People are afraid of Macon. You’re why. 0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 1:13 Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Homicide victim Christopher Jerome "Cry" Battle's neighbors say they waited 90 minutes for a sheriff's deputy after reporting gunshots at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Lisa Washington and Al Leary huddled in fear at the duplex they shared on Ruben Drive in Macon. lfabian@macon.com

Homicide victim Christopher Jerome "Cry" Battle's neighbors say they waited 90 minutes for a sheriff's deputy after reporting gunshots at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Lisa Washington and Al Leary huddled in fear at the duplex they shared on Ruben Drive in Macon. lfabian@macon.com