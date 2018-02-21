Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Man shot dead in his doorway

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 21, 2018 04:59 AM

The sound of gunshots brought neighbors out of their homes at around midnight Tuesday near Hightower Road.

At 1189 Ruben Drive, about a block behind the Krispy Kreme on Pio Nono Avenue, they found 42-year-old Christopher Jerome Battle lying in the doorway of his home, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Battle was fatally shot, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

"He was laying in his doorway, face down, and there were shell casings in the street," said Jones, who pronounced Battle dead at the scene at 12:45 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation is in its early stages, but anyone with information in Macon's latest homicide is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's

View More Video