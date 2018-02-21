Man shot dead in his doorway

The sound of gunshots brought neighbors out of their homes at around midnight Tuesday near Hightower Road.
At 1189 Ruben Drive, about a block behind the Krispy Kreme on Pio Nono Avenue, they found 42-year-old Christopher Jerome Battle lying in the doorway of his home, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Battle was fatally shot, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
"He was laying in his doorway, face down, and there were shell casings in the street," said Jones, who pronounced Battle dead at the scene at 12:45 a.m.
Never miss a local story.
The investigation is in its early stages, but anyone with information in Macon's latest homicide is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments