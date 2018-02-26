Tashia L. Gomez, left, and George W. Albert
Crime

Accused female shooter, accomplice jailed after man wounded helping robbery victims

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 26, 2018 09:16 AM

Warner Robins police arrested two people in connection with Sunday's shooting at a trailer park on Wall Street.

Tashia Leanne Gomez, 28, of Miller Drive was booked into the law enforcement center Sunday night on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and home invasion in the first degree, according to Houston County jail records.

George Wesley Albert, 40, who was listed as homeless, also was booked as being a party to those crimes.

Both were arrested without incident on Miller Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Witnesses said a white woman shot 19-year-old Marco Roldan-Perez of Warner Robins as he tried to defend his friends during a reported armed robbery home invasion just before 4 a.m. Sunday at Lot 24 of the trailer park at 125 Wall St.

Roldan-Perez was fighting off the alleged robbers with a beer bottle and was shot in the arm, according to a Warner Robins police release.

Wall Street trailer park.JPG
Warner Robins police investigate a shooting that happened at a Wall Street trailer park on Sunday.
Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Police had the trailer roped off Sunday during the investigation.

The home invasion armed robbery case was not related to a fight that injured five people at the same trailer park on Feb. 10, investigators said.



