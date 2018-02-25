Man shot in same trailer park where recent fight injured five

A man was shot in Warner Robins on Saturday during a reported robbery attempt in the same trailer park where a fight two weeks ago injured five, according to police.
Marco Roldan-Perez, 19, of Warner Robins was shot in the arm at a trailer park at 125 Wall Street, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. He is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The release stated that Perez was in a fight as he tried to defend friends from being robbed. The shooter was described as a white female. Witnesses said two other males were involved in the failed robbery attempt. No other information on the suspects was available. Witnesses are still being interviewed.
Police officers were still at the scene Sunday afternoon, with crime scene tape blocking the entrance to the park.
The shooting is not related to the Feb. 10 incident in which five people were injured in a fight, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trent VanLannen at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
