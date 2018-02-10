Five men wounded in Warner Robins fight early Saturday

A fight in a Warner Robins trailer park early Saturday morning resulted in at least five men being injured.
When Warner Robins police arrived at about 12:45 a.m. at Lot 28 in a trailer park at 125 Wall St. and met with two Hispanic males, 25 and 27 years old, who had been wounded with a knife, according to a news release. One had a wound in his thigh and the other was wounded in the abdomen. One of the men had been in a confrontation earlier at Lot 19 in the trailer park.
The two males were taken to Navicent Health in Macon for treatment.
Officers also met with three other Hispanic males, ages 30, 44 and one whose age was unknown, at the Houston Medical Center. All three also had knife wounds. Officers determined that they also were involved in the fight at Lot 28. Two of the injured were taken to Navicent Health for further treatment.
Never miss a local story.
According to a witness, a pickup was parked at Lot 28 with about six men in it and they were arguing. All six went into the trailer at Lot 28, then they left the trailer in the truck and went to Houston Medical Center.
According to the release, suspects in the assault are some of the injured.
"Alcohol was a factor in the incident," the release said.
Anyone with any information about the fight should contact detective Brett Rozier who is leading the investigation. He can be reached at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-887-68CRIME.
Comments