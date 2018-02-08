Driver jailed after running red light in fatal crash

A Macon man was booked into the Bibb County jail Wednesday on vehicular homicide charges,
Raymond Waller, 59, of Graham Road, is charged with vehicular homicide in the second degree and aggressive driving, according to jail records.
Waller was behind the wheel of a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van that crashed into a 2017 Freightliner on Ga. 247, also known as Hawkinsville Road, at Avondale Mill Road on May 27.
Janice Outlaw, 59, of Macon, died at Medical Center, Navicent Health, after the midday crash.
Six children in the van were treated for minor injuries.
Bibb sheriff's deputies say Waller ran a red light while he was headed south on Hawkinsville Road and hit the truck which was turning left onto Avondale Mill Road with green arrow.
Truck driver Eric Young, of Florida, was not hurt in the crash.
