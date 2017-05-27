Woman killed, 6 children hurt in van crash with Freightliner tractor trailer

A Macon woman died Saturday afternoon and six children were hurt after a van collided with a tractor trailer on Hawkinsville Road.
Janice Outlaw, 59, was pronounced dead at Medical Center, Navicent Health, after the crash that happened just before noon, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
A 50-year-old Florida man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi with an enclosed trailer in the northbound lanes of Hawkinsville Road, and took the green arrow to turn left onto Avondale Mill Road.
Raymond Waller, 58, of Macon was headed south in the van and went through the red light and hit the trailer, the release stated.
Outlaw and the six children were taken to the hospital where the children were treated for minor injuries.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and would like to speak to anyone with information about the crash. Call 478-751-7500.
