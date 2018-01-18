Deputies step-up patrol near Mercer University following shooting, stickups

Bibb County sheriff's deputies and Mercer police are stepping up patrol around Tattnall Square Park and Mercer Village following reports of two armed robberies and a shooting near there last week.
The first stickup was reported the afternoon of Jan. 10 by a Mercer University student from Perry.
According to an incident report, it was about noon when Logen Williams went to walk in the park between classes.
While the 19-year-old was using the bathroom near the tennis courts, a man “slipped under the stall and confronted him,” he told investigators. The man rummaged through Williams’ backpack, demanding his wallet and money, the report said.
Never miss a local story.
Williams told investigators that the man broke his cell phone trying to turn it off. The man also showed Williams "what he believed was cocaine," and told Williams he had "just gotten out of prison for another felony,” according to a sheriff deputy’s write-up of the incident.
The robber also said “don't contact the police" and "tell your people we are not just bums on the street," Williams said.
The thief, described as a black man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, appeared to be leaving when a county public works employee walked in to clean the bathroom, Williams told police.
Williams also said the robber had “used his shoelaces and string from his hoodie to tie him up in the stall,” the report said. Fearing the robber had a weapon, Williams didn’t move.
The man untied Williams and walked out of the bathroom with him, the report said.
The robber walked toward the parking lot and Williams walked toward campus.
Investigators found no fingerprints on Williams’ cell phone. Williams said that was because the man "used alcohol wipes to wipe off everything he touched,” the report said.
The report states the robber stole $4 cash from Williams.
Later that evening, near the opposite side of the park, a man reportedly fired shots at a group of Mercer University students near Linden Avenue and Coleman Street. No one was hurt in the 10 p.m. shooting and the gunman ran away.
Mercer President Bill Underwood announced that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the gunman’s arrest.
A few days later, on Jan. 14, a 32-year-old Columbus woman was robbed at gunpoint at the park’s bathrooms near College Street.
Elaine Pham told investigators she walked inside the bathroom when she was confronted by a man toting a small silver handgun.
The man pointed the gun at her and went through her purse, the report said. Pham said the man took her phone, her designer wallet, and a Wells Fargo bag that contained $2,500 in cash.
The robber was described as a black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, who wore an orange or dark colored jacket.
A woman who lives on Adams Street called with more information for police after learning about the robbery.
The woman said she had come home to feed her dogs about 1 p.m. and had spotted a man running through the park near Oglethorpe Street. The woman told investigators she thought it suspicious because the man wasn’t wearing jogging clothes, but an orange jacket with light-colored jeans.
Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, Mercer Police Department at 478-301-4357, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Comments