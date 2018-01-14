Gunman robs woman at Tattnall Square Park

A gunman robbed a woman at Tattnall Square Park on Sunday.
Elaine Pham, 32, of Columbus, was in the restrooms at the Pavilions at the park at about 12:44 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a small silver handgun, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
He grabbed her purse and took several personal items before returning it to her. He then fled the scene toward Oglethorpe Street. He was described as a black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build. He may have been wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
