Local

Gunman robs woman at Tattnall Square Park

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 14, 2018 06:44 PM

A gunman robbed a woman at Tattnall Square Park on Sunday.

Elaine Pham, 32, of Columbus, was in the restrooms at the Pavilions at the park at about 12:44 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a small silver handgun, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.

He grabbed her purse and took several personal items before returning it to her. He then fled the scene toward Oglethorpe Street. He was described as a black male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build. He may have been wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

    Bibb Cound school administrators brief parents and answer questions about a loaded gun found at Rosa Taylor Elementary School and ask for input from parents on Jan. 11.

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors
Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship 2:26

Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

View More Video