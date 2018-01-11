Education

Mercer offers $10,000 reward after gunman shot at students

By Stanley Dunlap

January 11, 2018 10:51 AM

Mercer University is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of a man who shot at four students and a recent graduate Wednesday night.

President Bill Underwood sent out a statement Thursday morning saying security efforts would increase in response to the incident that occured about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Mercer Village area. The current and former students were walking near the intersection of Linden and Coleman avenues when a man sitting on a bench fired six shots toward them, the release said.

The students and the graduate were not hit by the gunfire. The gunman then ran toward the Huguenin Heights neighborhood.

Because of the length of time it took for the campus community to be notified, an external review of the campus alert system will be performed, Underwood said.

"Counseling services are available to students through the Dean of Student Life," he said. "Additionally, I am available for the remainder of this week to any student or group of students who wishes to meet with me about this incident."

