Second man arrested and charged with murder in December apartment shooting death

A man who was shot at a Macon apartment complex in December was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.
Deangelo DeWayne Davis, 33, was booked into the Bibb County Jail and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to the jail's booking report.
Davis was the second person to be charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an aspiring Macon rapper, Keenan Olajawon Guice, 20, as reported by The Telegraph. Guice and Davis were each shot once in the chest. The shootings took place Dec. 18 following an argument at Cobblestone Square Apartments on Riley Avenue near Vineville Avenue.
Harold Varnord Wallace Jr., 22, also was charged with murder the day after the shooting took place.
According to the booking sheet, no bail is set.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
