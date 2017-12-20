2 more arrests made in Monday killing at Macon apartments

A Crimestoppers tip Wednesday led to two more arrests in the fatal shooting of Keenan Guice at apartments in Macon late Monday.
U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb County sheriff’s investigators arrested 25-year-old Demarcus Colson and 22-year-old Markeysia Milligan in Decatur about 6 a.m. Harold Wallace Jr., 22, was arrested Tuesday.
All three people are charged with murder.
Guice, 20, was shot once in the chest at Cobblestone Square Apartments off Vineville Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced him dead at the scene.
Friends say Guice was an aspiring rapper and a graduate of Howard High School.
Deangelo Davis, 33, also was wounded in the shooting.
When officers wheeled in at the apartments on Riley Avenue, they found Davis lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an incident report.
Then, someone walked up and said Guice needed help.
Morgan Wilder, Wallace’s girlfriend, told investigators that Guice had been shot and was dead.
Deputies heard Wallace shouting “help” from a wooded area near the apartments. Deputies checked on Wallace, who told them he had started running when he heard bullets.
Wilder, who lives at the apartments with Wallace, told deputies that Wallace and Guice were friends and Guice was in the process of moving into the apartment with them, according to the report.
Wilder said Wallace dropped her off at the apartment about 5 or 6 p.m. and then left again. Hours later, he returned with Guice, she said.
When Wilder met them at the door, she said, Wallace told her to go to the bedroom and wait. About 30 seconds later, she heard fighting and Wallace saying, “We fixin’ to see,” according to the report.
Wilder told deputies she went to the front door and saw that “Wallace was getting into it” with her ex-boyfriend, Deangelo Davis.
Colson, a friend of Davis’, tried to break up the fight, according to the incident report.
That’s when Milligan, Colson’s girlfriend, started fighting with Wilder, Wilder told deputies.
At that point, Wilder told everyone they had four minutes to leave the apartment before she would call the police, the report said.
Guice was trying to hold Wilder back from fighting Milligan when a gunshot rang out, Wilder told deputies.
Wilder ran inside and Guice tried to run to a nearby building. Through the cracked front door, Wilder saw Guice “bunny hop and fall to the ground,” the report said.
At a first appearance hearing Wednesday before Bibb County Magistrate Court Judge Edgeley Myers, Wallace, who goes by the nickname "JR," requested a commitment hearing and said he did not know why he had been arrested.
Colson and Milligan, both on probation for previous crimes at the time of the killing, are set to appear in court Thursday. The couple was indicted in August on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Colson was sentenced as a first offender to 6 years probation. It was unclear what happened to Milligan in that case.
Milligan was sentenced to five years probation as a first offender in 2015 after pleading guilty to theft by taking in a July 2014 case in which three cars were stolen in less than a week.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
