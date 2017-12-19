Arrest made in shooting death of aspiring Macon rapper

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 241 Cop Shop Podcast: Bizarre and baffling Macon burglaries Pause 215 'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you' 114 He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say 236 Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store 25 East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance 149 Know the warning signs 261 Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 211 Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Laura Corley The Telegraph