  • Suspicious death in Unionville under investigation

    Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after the body of a black man was found off an alley in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Unionville just after 9 AM Monday, October 2, 2017.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after the body of a black man was found off an alley in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Unionville just after 9 AM Monday, October 2, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after the body of a black man was found off an alley in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Unionville just after 9 AM Monday, October 2, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

Unionville man shot to death in Bibb County’s latest homicide

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 02, 2017 10:41 AM

A 22-year-old Macon man was found dead Monday morning just a few blocks from his home.

The body of a black man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered just after 9 a.m. off an alley behind a home a 195 Pansy Ave., Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the body as Hillard Martin, of Bailey Avenue.

Jones said Martin’s mother came up to the crime scene that roped off Pansy Avenue to Elpis Street and Iris Street to Poppy Avenue as detectives and crime scene specialists gathered evidence.

Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley initially said there were no obvious signs of foul play on the body, but referred to it as a suspicious death due to where the body was found just off the alley’s pavement.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon, Miley said.

Gonzalez said someone had reported gunshots in the area after Martin’s body was found.

Blue star balloons were stuck up in the trees as officers fanned out on the streets to investigate and bystanders gathered at the yellow tape to get a look at the scene.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

