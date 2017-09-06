Baby dies 8 days after being left in vehicle for more than 5 hours

A 6-month-old baby died Tuesday after being left in a vehicle for more than five hours in Milledgeville the week before.
The infant was rushed to Oconee Regional Medical Center on August 28, after the grandmother on Brantley Way in Baldwin County called authorities just after 2:30 p.m. on that Monday.
The grandmother said the baby had been in a vehicle since 9 a.m.
The baby was transferred to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in serious condition.
The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office confirmed the baby’s death came after 8 days in the hospital.
Those familiar with the case said the baby was alive and breathing when brought in, but had suffered what was likely irreversible damage.
The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating but it’s not immediately clear if charges will be filed in the baby’s death.
During a 2016 statewide “Look Again” awareness campaign, Bright from the Start commissioner Amy M. Jacobs warned that heat stroke can occur in closed vehicles when outside temperatures are in the upper 50s, but the risk increases in the hotter summer months.
