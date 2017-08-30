Baby struggling to survive after being left in a vehicle

A baby is in serious condition after being left in a car for more than five hours Monday.
Milledgeville police are investigating after authorities were called to Brantley Way just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the incident report, the infant’s grandmother rushed the baby to the Oconee Regional Medical Center.
The grandmother, whose name has not been released, took the child to the hospital in a gray Chevrolet Traverse, but it was initially unclear if that was the vehicle the baby was in since 9 a.m. that morning.
The six-month-old was transferred to Medical Center, Navicent Health, due to the serious nature of the baby’s condition.
The infant was alive and breathing at the time, but sustained damage that might be irreversible, according to those familiar with the case.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
