Fugitive Waffle House shooting suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators have identified a suspect in the wounding of two people in a Waffle House shooting Wednesday morning.
Johntellis Montez Mathis, 30, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday a fight led to gunfire in the restaurant at 4094 Pio Nono Ave. at the corner of Rocky Creek Road in south Macon.
When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Grayer, of Macon, wounded in the right leg.
Grayer was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.
A short time later, officers were notified 30-year-old Winford Davis showed up at the hospital after being grazed by a bullet.
Initial reports indicate Grayer and Davis were not “innocent bystanders” in the shooting in the all-night diner that was serving several customers at the time.
Mathis is a black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds
Anyone who knows the location of Mathis is urged to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
