Fugitive Waffle House shooting suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House Shots were fired in a fight at waffle house at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Wed., August 30, 2017. Bibb County sheriffs deputy Clay Williams said the victims are not believed to have been innocent bystanders. Shots were fired in a fight at waffle house at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Wed., August 30, 2017. Bibb County sheriffs deputy Clay Williams said the victims are not believed to have been innocent bystanders. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

