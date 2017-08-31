More Videos

    Shots were fired in a fight at waffle house at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Wed., August 30, 2017. Bibb County sheriffs deputy Clay Williams said the victims are not believed to have been innocent bystanders.

Crime

Fugitive Waffle House shooting suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 31, 2017 8:47 AM

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators have identified a suspect in the wounding of two people in a Waffle House shooting Wednesday morning.

Johntellis Montez Mathis, 30, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

WHsuspect
Johntellis Montez Mathis is wanted in Wednesday’s Waffle House shooting on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.
Special to The Telegraph breaking@Macon.com

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday a fight led to gunfire in the restaurant at 4094 Pio Nono Ave. at the corner of Rocky Creek Road in south Macon.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Grayer, of Macon, wounded in the right leg.

Grayer was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.

A short time later, officers were notified 30-year-old Winford Davis showed up at the hospital after being grazed by a bullet.

Initial reports indicate Grayer and Davis were not “innocent bystanders” in the shooting in the all-night diner that was serving several customers at the time.

Mathis is a black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds

Anyone who knows the location of Mathis is urged to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

