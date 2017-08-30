UPDATE: 2 men shot at Waffle House were not ‘innocent bystanders’

Bullets started flying in a fight and hit two men at a Macon Waffle House early Wednesday.
Just after 3 a.m., several people were involved in a brawl at the restaurant at 4094 Pio Nono Ave. at the corner of Rocky Creek Road.
The wounded men were part of the fight, said Deputy Clay Williams, a Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs officer.
“As far as we’ve been able to determine everybody that was involved, there were no innocent bystanders,” Williams said.
When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Grayer, of Macon, wounded in the right leg.
Grayer was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in stable condition, Williams said.
A short time later, officers were notified 30-year-old Winford Davis showed up at the hospital after being grazed by a bullet.
According to a witness who spoke exclusively with The Telegraph, several people jumped a man in the hallway of the all-night restaurant before a gunman came in waving his weapon.
Several customers were inside and ducked for cover on the floor and under tables.
The gunman’s pistol was knocked from his hand during the scuffle, but went outside and retrieved a larger, possibly automatic weapon.
About four shots were fired and one of the victims was shot while he was in the bathroom of the restaurant, said the witness.
A couple of the customers and a worker fled outside and hid behind a dumpster in the parking lot.
Those involved in the fight ran away from the restaurant, headed south on Pio Nono.
A crime scene investigator has combed the bathroom for evidence and other officers were on the scene for hours.
“There’s not been an arrest at this time. We’re still investigating,” Williams said.
Deputies said the suspect was described as a black male wearing dark clothes, but no further information was released.
Anyone with information is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
