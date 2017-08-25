Photo released of gunman who fired a shot in Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

A Dunkin’ Donuts worker hung her head in her hands and sobbed, releasing pent up emotions after being confronted by a gunman in an armed robbery early Friday.
A co-worker consoled her as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies investigated the north Macon hold-up and gathered evidence.
While employees were getting ready to open the store at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., a black male with his face covered robbed the popular breakfast stop at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. just before 5 a.m.
The robber entered the back door as one of the women was coming into work, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, described as a black male about 6 feet tall, was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark short pants — possibly blue jean cargo pants, white tennis shoes and had a gray T-shirt covering his face.
He demanded money from the cash register and fired a shot inside the building before leaving with the cash.
No one was hurt.
Officers do now know which way he ran, but deputies searched the nearby streets looking for him shortly after the robbery.
Two employees were in the business during the armed robbery and two more arrived shortly after the gunman left.
Although patrol cars blocked the parking lot, customers still tried to order at the drive-thru, not realizing the shop had been robbed.
One woman pulled away and cruised into the McDonald’s next door.
By about 8 a.m., the business was back open and serving coffee and donuts.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments