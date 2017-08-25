Photo released of gunman who fired a shot in Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

More Videos 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says Pause 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 1:08 Veterans band takes the field 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 6:55 Locals remember seeing Isaac run 1:45 "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 0:49 Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:49 Horton breaks down big game against Dublin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shot fired in Dunkin' Donuts robbery A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies. A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies. Liz Fabian The Telegraph