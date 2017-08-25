Bibb County sheriff's deputies compare notes after the Dunkin' Donuts was robbed Friday morning on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies compare notes after the Dunkin' Donuts was robbed Friday morning on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Bibb County sheriff's deputies compare notes after the Dunkin' Donuts was robbed Friday morning on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Shot fired as Dunkin’ Donuts robbed; Gunman gets away with cash

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 25, 2017 6:11 AM

An armed robber fired a shot in the Dunkin’ Donuts at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. early Friday.

Just before 5 a.m., the black man walked into the popular morning spot and demanded cash.

Two workers were inside the building when the robbery happened in north Macon.

The gunman is described as being nearly 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jean cargo pants and white tennis shoes as he ran away.

Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says
Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says
Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

View More Video