Shot fired as Dunkin’ Donuts robbed; Gunman gets away with cash

An armed robber fired a shot in the Dunkin’ Donuts at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. early Friday.
Just before 5 a.m., the black man walked into the popular morning spot and demanded cash.
Two workers were inside the building when the robbery happened in north Macon.
The gunman is described as being nearly 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jean cargo pants and white tennis shoes as he ran away.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments