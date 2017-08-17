Bibb sheriff's deputies released this image of a man accused of snatching cash from the Flash Foods at 3391 Mercer University Drive at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Crime

Robbery suspect who wore ‘I’m kind of a Big Deal’ shirt is arrested at Walmart

By Liz Fabian

August 17, 2017 9:20 AM

A man accused of snatching cash from a Macon convenience store was arrested Wednesday night at Walmart.

Jaquize Johnson, 24, of Lowe Street in Macon, was booked into the jail on charges of robbery and a probation violation after he was picked up just after 9 p.m. at the Harrison Road store, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson is accused of stealing money from the Flash Foods at 3391 Mercer University Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office released a photograph of the suspect wearing a T-shirt that read “I’m kind of a Big Deal” over khaki pants

It wasn’t immediately known if Johnson was identified from the photograph, or if he was wearing the distinctive shirt at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

