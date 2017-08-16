Alleged cash snatcher
Crime

Alleged cash snatcher sported ‘I’m Kind of a Big Deal’ T-shirt

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 16, 2017 5:55 PM

A man snatched cash off the counter of a west Macon gas station while the clerk was counting money just after midnight Wednesday.

The thief, described as slender with a dark complexion and low haircut, walked inside the Flash Foods near the Macon Mall on Mercer University Drive about 12:30 a.m., according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Still images from surveillance footage show he wore a gray shirt with “I’m Kind of a Big Deal” printed on the front, along with khaki pants and black shoes.

The man, unarmed, snatched the cash and ran off. The amount of money he took was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

