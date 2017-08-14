Family card game turns deadly

A nephew and his uncle had played cards for hours before an argument between the two turned deadly.
Before leaving for work, Latrese Stephens told the pair that “it was getting late and they needed to call it quits,” according a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s report.
When Latrese Stephens returned home after 2 a.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Antwan Rutherford and 45-year-old Darnell Stephens, her husband, were still playing cards.
Again, she told them it was time to stop for the night.
But Rutherford became upset, the report said.
Darnell Stephens didn’t like it, so he “stood up for her and decided to get on to his nephew,” according to the deputy sheriff’s report.
The nephew and uncle began arguing and Rutherford pulled out a gun, Latrese Stephens told police.
The two men went outside and continued fighting.
Latrese Stephens said she heard two gunshots before her husband came back inside, went to their bedroom and grabbed her gun, the report said.
Rutherford and his uncle began to tussle again outside.
Latrese Stephens told deputies she heard two more gunshots before she ran outside and found both men lying on the ground, bleeding. She called 911.
When a deputy arrived at the house on John Kennedy Drive, not far from Log Cabin Drive and Eisenhower Parkway, Latrese Stephens “hysterically shouted for me to hurry up and do something,” the report said.
Both men were on the ground, blood pooling around them beneath the carport. Their handguns were found on the ground between them.
Darnell Stephens, who’d been shot in the left leg, called out for his nephew.
Rutherford didn’t respond.
A deputy noted Rutherford was breathing, but not talking and barely moving. He’d been shot in the head, just above his left ear, the report said.
Rutherford died from his wounds.
Darnell Stephens, who was treated at a hospital, faces aggravated assault charges with additional charges pending.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
