22-year-old shot during family altercation

One man is dead after a family dispute in West Macon early Saturday morning.
Antwan Rutherford, 22, and his 45-year-old uncle, Darnell Stephens, got into an altercation outside the home they shared at 4987 John Kennedy Drive.
Both men grabbed handguns, and a struggle followed. Stephens was shot in the leg, and he allegedly shot Rutherford in the back of the head after 2 a.m., according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department
Rutherford was taken to the Neuro Intensive Care Center at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. Stephens was listed in stable condition Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Stephens faces aggravated assault charges, with additional charges pending. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
